Kolkata Knight Riders lose to Gujarat Titans despite Andre Russel’s all-round performance

Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday lost to Gujarat Titans in an IPL match despite Andre Russel’s all-round performance. The team owned by Shah Rukh Khan lost the match by 8 runs.

Batting first, Gujarat Titans were restricted to 156-9 in 20 overs. This was largely due to the devasting last over bowled by Andre Russel, who found himself on a hat-trick twice in one over.

Hardik Padnya made 67 from 49 balls, while David Miller contributed with 27 from 20 balls.

Russel picked up four wickets for the KKR, while Tim Southee scalped three wickets.

In response, Kolkata Knight Riders failed to achieve the target. KKR batsmen kept losing wickets at a regular interval. Russel gave some hopes to his team but he too failed to lead his side to the finish line. Russel was out for 48 that he faced 25 balls to score.