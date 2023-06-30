Karnataka High Court comes down heavily on Twitter, imposes Rs. 50 lakh in fines; Twitter owner Elon Musk recently said he was ‘fan of Narendra Modi’

The Karnataka High Court on Friday came down heavily on the microblogging site Twitter as it imposed a whopping Rs. 50 lakh in fines. The platform is owned by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, who recently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said how he was the fan of the Indian prime minister.



Justice Krishna S Dixit said that Twitter will have pay Rs. 5,000 for every single if it fails to pay Rs.50 lakh in fines to he Karnataka State Legal Services Authority within 45 days.

Twitter had challenged the Centre’s Narendra Modi government’s 10 blocking orders between February 2021 and 2022 directing the Elon Musk’s platformn to take down 39 URLs.

Justice Dixit had reserved his order on 21 April after hearing the arguments from both sides.

Justice Dixit in his order minced no words when he said that Twitter was Twitter not a farmer or ordinary person but a billion-dollar company.