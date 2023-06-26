Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai fame YouTuber Devraj Patel dies in tragic road accident

Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai fame YouTuber Devraj Patel has died in a tragic road accident as he was on his way back from a video shoot on Monday. The news of this popular YouTuber has stunned his fans and netizens.



Devraj’s YouTube channel had amassed 444,000 subscribers in a relatively short span despite the fact that he had only posted 108 videos. His videos made people laugh as was evident from his fans.

Reacting to Devraj’s tragic death, one fan wrote, “Cant believe he’s no more 💔💔 Om Shanti 🙏🏻.” Another commented, “Bro you left us so soon. Cant beleive. Rip. India wont forget you.” “Never knew this would be his last video, Rip legend,” wrote another follower.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Singh Baghel tweeted in Hindi, which translated in English read, “Devraj Patel, who made his place among crores of people with “Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai”, who made us all laugh, left us today. The loss of an amazing talent at this young age is very sad. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti.”

According to reports, Devraj was on his way back from Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh after shooting a video when his motorbike was hit by a speeding truck, which was moving in the same direction. The accident occurred in Labhandih area under Telibandha police station after the handle of the bike was hit by the truck. Devraj lost his balance and fell of his back and reportedly came under the rear wheel of the truck.

Interestingly, Rakesh Manhar, who was riding the bike, escaped unhurt. He called for an ambulance and Devraj was rushed to a hospital but doctors declared him dead.