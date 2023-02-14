Veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi, who featured alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan in Chak De and Lagaan, has passed away in Mumbai. Amrohi was in his early 70s.

Taking to Twitter, actor Danish Husain wrote, “Gutted to hear about #JavedKhanAmrohi Bhai’s demise. This seems to be a season of farewell. 💔💐

Condolences to his family, friends, colleagues @iptamumbai 🙏🏽 #Nukkadd #Lagaan, and so on and so forth.”

Actor Shabana Azmi wrote, “So tragic to learn of Javed Khan Amrohi’s demise. . He was one of our finest actors of IPTA . Heartfelt condolences to family and friends.”

Actor Suniel Shetty tweeted, “A painful loss to the world of cinema, #JavedKhanAmrohi will forever be in our hearts. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Rest in peace!”

Filmmaker Ramesh Talwar was quoted by news agency PTI as saying that Amrohi was suffering from breathing complications and remained bedridden for the past one year. He was undergoing treatment at Surya Nursing Home in suburban Mumbai.

He passed away at the hospital as both his lungs failed.

Amrohi shot to fame from iconic TV series, Nukkad, before appearing in several Bollywood films including Lagaan, Chak De and Andaz Apna Apna among others.