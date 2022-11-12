Irfan Pathan responds to Pakistani PM on viral tweet after India’s humiliating exit from T20 World Cup

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday responded to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had taken a veiled dig at India in the wake of their humiliating defeat in the T20 World Cup semi-final.



India had lost to England by 10 wickets and were knocked out of the World Cup in a humiliating fashion. Batting first, India had made 169-6 in 20 overs. However, England made 170-0 in just 16 overs to knock India out of the World Cup.

Pakistan had already secured a place in the final by stunning New Zealand in the first semi-final.

Reacting to India’s defeat and the upcoming England-Pakistan showdown in the final, Sharif had tweeted, “So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup.”

Pathan took a dim view of Sharif’s tweet and wrote, “Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai. (That’s the difference between you and us. We become happy with our own success but you derive happiness from others’ misery. That’s why you don’t focus on making your own country better.”

Pakistan had lost to India in their opening tie in the World Cup, but managed to reach the semi-final after the Netherlands inflicted a shock defeat to South Africa. India, on the other hand, were annihilated by England in a one-sided semi-final.

India’s defeat in one more ICC event has prompted many to question the BCCI’s selection policy. Many cricket fans also targeted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for running the world’s richest sporting just because he happened to be the son of BJP leader and India’s Home Minister Amit Shah.