Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies during workout at gym, he was 46

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi on Thursday died while workout at the gym, at the age of 46. He’s survived by wife Alesia Raut and two children.

Actor Jay Bhanushali took to Instagram to write, “Gone too soon. RIP.” Actor Kaaranvir Bohra wrote, “This is so so sad and heartbreaking. siddhaanthvirsurryavanshi rest in peace brother🙏 Deepest condolences to the family.”

The actor had featured in several popular TV series including Kkusum and Kasautii Zindagi Kay among others. He had also taken part in the reality show, Kahtron Ke Khiladi.

Siddhaanth’s tragic death during physical exercise follows the deaths of several popular artists in a similar fashion. They include Siddharth Shukla, Puneet Rajkumar and, more recently, comedian Raju Srivastava.

Meanwhile, social media users have been condoling the sad demise of another entertainment personality.

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away while working out at a gym in Mumbai today. #siddhaanthvirsurryavanshi pic.twitter.com/ehhAxqRaVx — Jacob Mathew (@Jacobmathewlive) November 11, 2022

Before Siddharth Shukla and Now we loose Siddharth Vir. What is going on with our fitness icon. Hard workout is the safe for us ??#heartattack#SiddhaanthVirSurryavanshi pic.twitter.com/pwpxbN8tVy — Rohit Sarswat (@alien_mr_77) November 11, 2022