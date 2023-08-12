Indian-origin American, Dr. Sudipta Mohanty, arrested for masturbating next to minor on flight

Authorities in the US say that they have arrested an Indian-origin American national for masturbating and exposing himself within the view of a 14-year-old female seated next to him onboard a flight from Honolulu to Boston in May 2022. The man has been identified as 33-year-old Dr. Sudipta Mohanty, 33.

According to the US Justice Department, Mohanty was charged following a criminal complaint with one count of lewd, indecent, and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said, “Everyone, especially children, has the absolute right to not be exposed to lewd conduct when they are traveling.”

He added, “If you engage in the type of illicit behavior alleged here, you will be caught and held accountable wherever it happens.”

Christopher DiMenna, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, said, “What Dr. Mohanty is accused of doing in front of a fourteen-year-old girl is reprehensible.

“Today’s arrest should make it crystal clear that the FBI takes crimes aboard aircraft seriously, everything from sexual misconduct as alleged in this case, to assault, interfering with the flight crew, and theft. If you’ve been the victim of a crime aboard an aircraft or have witnessed one take place, we ask you to report it to both your flight crew and the FBI.”

Mohanty is an internal medicine and primary care doctor with a practice in Boston. According to reports, he was travelling on a Hawaiian Airlines Flight from Honolulu to Boston with a female companion 27 May last year. Seated next to Mohanty was a 14-year-old minor, who was travelling with her grandparents.

According to the minor, about half-way through the flight, Mohanty covered himself with a blanket up to his neck and his legs began to bounce up and down. Soon, according to the minor, the blanket covering Mohanty fell on the ground and he was masturbating. The minor moved herself to an empty seat in a different row for the remainder of the flight.

She informed her family members after arriving in Boston. Her family subsequently informed the law enforcement agencies leading to Mohanty’s arrest.

The charge of lewd, indecent and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States provides for a sentence of up to 90 days in prison, up to one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $5,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the US Sentencing Guidelines and statutes that govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.