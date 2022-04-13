“If there’ll be an award for hypocrisy “: Akshay Kumar faces roasting for ‘U-turn’ on endorsing gutka as he joins Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is being called a hypocrite for performing a spectacular ‘U-turn’ on endorsing gutka products. This was after Vimal released a promo hinting that Akshay Kumar will soon be seen endorsing its gutka products along with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn.



In the video teaser released by Vimal, Shah Rukh and Ajay are seen driving in the car when King Khan says, “Let’s see who this new player is.” As they enter the warehouse-looking premises, a person resembling Akshay Kumar is seen opening the sachet of Vimal gutka into his mouth.

The video triggered a huge backlash with netizens calling out Akshay for his hypocrisy. Some users shared an old video of Akshay where the actor was seen taking a bold stand against endorsing gutka products. He was heard saying, “Gutka companies have been giving me offers with unimaginable fees. But that is not the issue. Today, I care about Swasth Bharat (Healthy India) and I will not endorse these products for that.”

3years back Akshay said “I’m getting many big offers to Endorse Tobacco products but i refuse, I care about the health of people”. but today he Joined Vimal Universe for money. If there’ll be an award for Hypocrisy then #AkshayKumar will take them all.pic.twitter.com/Yb9cd9D8EZ — MASS ✨ #TIGER3 (@SalmanzFreak_) April 13, 2022

When Akshay Kumar was asked why he chose #Vimal Ad ….. pic.twitter.com/h9fLETIMQa — memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) April 13, 2022

Patel bhai searching on Google that how much protein is there in vimal so he can defend akki now https://t.co/CSQSQo4DHd — ᵀʰᵒʳ (@Stormtweets_) April 13, 2022

1st time laxmii disappointed me for showing love jihad par chalo usme samaj sakte he director/producer ka dabav hoga but why are you endorsing vimal now @akshaykumar ! Stop running after money sir use your great acting skill in making great movies ye businessman ban na chhod do😭 pic.twitter.com/nRZjzXt3Bl — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) April 13, 2022

Ajay Devgn originally endorsed Vimal chewing tobacco produced by Manikchand Group. The company had later roped in Shah Rukh before having Akshay on board.