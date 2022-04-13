“If there’ll be an award for hypocrisy “: Akshay Kumar faces roasting for ‘U-turn’ on endorsing gutka as he joins Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is being called a hypocrite for performing a spectacular ‘U-turn’ on endorsing gutka products. This was after Vimal released a promo hinting that Akshay Kumar will soon be seen endorsing its gutka products along with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn.
Akshay Kumar

In the video teaser released by Vimal, Shah Rukh and Ajay are seen driving in the car when King Khan says, “Let’s see who this new player is.” As they enter the warehouse-looking premises, a person resembling Akshay Kumar is seen opening the sachet of Vimal gutka into his mouth.

The video triggered a huge backlash with netizens calling out Akshay for his hypocrisy. Some users shared an old video of Akshay where the actor was seen taking a bold stand against endorsing gutka products. He was heard saying, “Gutka companies have been giving me offers with unimaginable fees. But that is not the issue. Today, I care about Swasth Bharat (Healthy India) and I will not endorse these products for that.”

Ajay Devgn originally endorsed Vimal chewing tobacco produced by Manikchand Group. The company had later roped in Shah Rukh before having Akshay on board.

