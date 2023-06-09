ICC WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023: Team India in trouble as Australia end Day 3 with 296 runs lead

Team India have found themselves in a spot of bother on day three of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship, being played at the Oval cricket ground in London.



India were bowled out for 296 in response to Australia’s first innings total of 469. When Australia started their second innings, they had alrfeady taken a substantial lead of 173. Aussies ended the day 3 play 123-4, taking a lead of 296 runs.

India would have been in a greater trouble had Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur not added 133 runs for the ninth wicket. Thakur made 51 while Rahane was out for 89.