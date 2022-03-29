IAS topper Tina Dabi, to-be husband Pradeep Gawande forced to disable comments after facing brutal trolling on engagement

IAS topper Tina Dabi and her to-be husband Dr. Pradeep Gawande have been forced to disable comments from their Instagram posts after facing brutal trolling for their news on engagement.



When Tina and Pradeep announced their engagement on Instagram with adorable photos, their timelines were flooded with congratulatory messages. However, both of them soon became victims of incessant trolling from some, who began to poke fun at them. While some criticised Tina for remaining in the social media limelight more because of her personal life and less for her work as an IAS officer, others took potshots at the age gap between the two. There were a few who posted disparaging comments targeting Pradeep’s appearance.

Tina was earlier married to fellow IAS topper Athar Aamir Khan from Jammu and Kashmir. Their love life and the subsequent wedding had drawn a huge media spotlight. Several top politicians including India’s Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had attended the wedding reception organised by Tina and Athar in Delhi.

However, the couple decided to end their marriage through a mutual divorce two years later. A Jaipur court approved their divorce in August last year.

Pradeep became an IAS officer in 2013, three years before Tina secured the all India number one rank in the civil services exam. According to reports, the IAS officer from Maharashtra is also 13 years older than Tina.

Pradeep shared the photos and a video from what appeared to be their private engagement ceremony. He wrote, “Sharing some moments from a family celebration.”

Tina wasted no time in sharing that post on her Insta story.