IAS topper Tina Dabi opens up about ‘painful experience’ of divorce with Athar Aamir Khan; breaks silence on future husband Pradeep Gawande

IAS topper Tina Dabi has opened up about the ‘painful experience’ of divorce with Athar Aamir Khan and broken silence on future husband Pradeep Gawande. Tina also revealed that, just like her, Pradeep also belonged to the Dalit community.



Tina and her first husband Athar Aamir Khan separated through a mutual divorce last year after being in marriage for two years. She said the divorce process was a painful experience but spending time in work and with family helped her come out of the trauma. “Divorce is a painful experience, it drains you emotionally. I kept myself busy in work spent time with my family to come out of that difficult time,” Tina was quoted as saying by Dainik Bhaskar.

How did she meet Pradeep? She said, “Pradeep and I were deputed in the health department together during the second wave of coronavirus in May 2021 when we met.”

Tina said that they first became friends to understand each other well before Pradeep made the move and proposed to her. “We decided to marry each other only after understanding each other and meeting each other’s families.”

The IAS topper said that whilst this was her second marriage, this is not the second marriage for her to-be husband Pradeep.

Reacting to the raging debate on the 13 years of age gap between her and Pradeep, Tina said that age could not be a deciding factor in matters as important as marriage. “Temperamental, compatibilities, cultural factors and mutual understanding are way more important,” she added.

Tina said that her family was thrilled with her choice because they have got a ‘son-in-law, who is not just an IAS officer but also an MBBS doctor. He is also a very nice human being.’

“He’s also from my community. Another added bonus is that my mother’s side is also Marathi just like Pradeep.” She said that both Pradeep and her mother belonged to the same sub-caste in the Dalit community.

Tina had married Athar, who also cleared the UPSC exam in 2016, in a high-profile ceremony. Her wedding reception was attended by top politicians including India’s Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. However, both split through a mutual divorce last year.