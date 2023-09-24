Humans of Bombay founder exposed by Humans of New York creator amidst court case on copyright claim

Little did Karishma Mehta, the founder of Humans of Bombay, realise that her copyright claim against People of India will leave her exposed on social media. Mehta was exposed by none other than the creator of Humans of New York, Brandon Stanton, for stealing his concept to launch profit-making Humans of Bombay.
Humans of Bombay

It all started with a news that Mehta had approached the Delhi High Court against ‘People of India’ for stealing the storytelling concept of Humans of Bombay. But, Stanton took to social media to reveal how Mehta’s platform, Humans of Bombay, itself was a copy of Humans of New York.

Stanton wrote, “I’ve stayed quiet on the appropriation of my work because I think @HumansOfBombay shares important stories, even if they’ve monetized far past anything I’d feel comfortable doing on HONY. But you can’t be suing people for what I’ve forgiven you for.”

Many social media users too took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to admire Mehta’s audacity for taking legal action against People of India for copying the concept of Humans of Bombay when the latter itself was a copy of Humans of New York.

Others accused Mehta of using her platform to promote the Hindutva agenda in the past.

