Hindi controversy: Ajay Devgn left red-faced after Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep tells Bollywood star to not react without knowing facts

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday lost his cool at Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep for his insulting jibe at the Hindi language. However, Ajay later admitted that he had failed to understand the context of Sudeep’s statement on Hindi saying that ‘something was lost in translation.’



Speaking at an event, Sudeep had told a reporter, “correct it, Hindi is no more the National Language, its no more a National language.”

Reacting to Sudeep’s jibe, Ajay Devgn had tweeted, “@KicchaSudeep my brother, According to you if Hindi is not our national language, then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Taken aback by Ajay’s reaction, Sudeep posted a series of tweets clarifying his stand and the context in which he had made the statement at the trailer launch event of R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever.

Sudeep wrote, “Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn’t to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir.”

In his subsequent tweet, Sudeep, whose original name is Sudeep Sanjeev, wrote, “And sir @ajaydevgn,, I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi. No offense sir,,,but was wondering what’d the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!! Don’t we too belong to India sir.”

Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir 😁 https://t.co/w1jIugFid6 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

The Kannada actor said concluded, “I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totally different context. Mch luv and wshs to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon.”

Ajay replied, “Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation.”

Sudeep agreed as he advised Ajay that the latter shouldn’t have reacted in haste without understanding the context. “Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,,matters.:) I don’t blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason. Luv&Regards.”

The controversy over Hindi gained momentum recently after Home Minister Amit Shah said that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to regional languages in India and not English as is the case currently.