Gujarat Titans pull off sensational 5-wicket win even as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Umran Malik sets ground on fire with fast bowling

Gujarat Titans on Wednesday pulled off a sensational 5-wicket win even as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Umran Malik set the ground on fire with his fast bowling. The fast bowler from Jammu and Kashmir took a five-wicket haul. All five wickets lost by Gujarat Titans were claimed by Umran Malik.



Umran Malik was on fire today, bowling devastatingly fast deliveries. One of his deliveries was 153km/h that got him his second wicket. One of his bouncers hit Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya on his shoulder, forcing the medical staff to rush to his treatment. Malik ended up finishing 5-25 in four overs.

Batting first, Hyderabad piled up a total of 195-6 in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma made 65, while Aiden Markram made 56 from 40 deliveries. Shashank Singh contributed with 25 runs from 6 balls.

Gujarat Titans achieved the target on the last ball of the match with Rashid Khan hitting it for a huge six. Gujarat Titans needed 22 runs from the last over. Rashid Khan hit three sixes off Marco Jansen’s bowling, while Rahul Tewatia hit the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler for another six, making it 24 runs in total.