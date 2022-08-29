Here’s why Wasim Akram was left fuming at broadcaster ahead of India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Pakistani legend Wasim Akram was seen fuming at the broadcaster ahead of the crucial India-Pakistan Asia Cup tie on Sunday. This was after the broadcaster released the wrong playing XI for Pakistan. Though the broadcaster soon corrected its mistake, Akram could not contain his anger at the big mistake ahead of a big match for Pakistan.

Akram, who is currently working as a pundit during the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE, lost his cool when he did not see the name of fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani in the playing XI released by the official broadcaster. Surprised by the exclusion of Dahani, Akram said, “I thought Dahani was playing, but obviously he is not in the squad. Guys are you sure this is the playing XI?”

Akram said that he was informed by Pakistani batting coach Mohammad Yousuf that Dahani was in the playing XI. “Obviously I was wrong. I’ve been told by Yousuf that Dahani is playing. So if the batting coach doesn’t know, there’s something wrong somewhere.”

Soon, another presenter informed Akram that he was right and Dahani was indeed in the squad. To which, the Pakistani legend replied in anger, “Don’t keep me happy. Keep that guy happy, who is putting the wrong team out there guys. It’s a big game. That’s not a little mistake.”

Batting first, Pakistan were all out for 147 as Bhuvaneshvar Kumar and Hardik Pandya wreaked havoc with their fast bowling, taking four and three wickets respectively. In response, India achieved the target by losing just five wickets. Pandya remained not out at 33 from just 17 deliveries. He was declared Player Of The Match for his all-round performance.