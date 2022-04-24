Here’s why IAS topper Tina Dabi’s wedding photos with Pradeep Gawande are bigger hit amongst Bhim supporters than those with Athar Aamir Khan

IAS topper Tina Dabi recently dominated the social media conversations after the affable civil servant tied the knot for the second time. Months after separating from her first husband Athar Aamir Khan, Tina got married with Dr. Pradeep Gawande, who’s also a fellow IAS officer with the Rajasthan government. However, Tina’s wedding photos with Pradeep have curiously become a bigger hit amongst Bhim supporters than those from her first wedding with Athar.

Tina and Pradeep got married in accordance with Buddhist rituals at a five-star hotel in Jaipur last week. Both Tina and Pradeep had chosen white outfit for the occasion. While Tina was seen dressed in a white sari, Pradeep was seen attired in white kurta pyjama.

In other photos, both Tina and Pradeep were seen dressed in fancier outfits such as lehenga choli for the bride and sherwani for the bridegroom. Tina even shared one photo of herself with husband Pradeep in the white outfit. She wrote, “#NewProfilePic.”

The question of sharing the same photo on Instagram, where Tina had more than one million followers did not arise since the newlywed couple has deactivated their Instagram accounts just before their wedding.

Tina hails from the Dalit community and was the first from her community to secure all India number one position in the UPSC exams in 2016. Since then, her sister Riya Dabi too has become an IAS officer by securing an all India 15th rank.

Whilst Tina’s fans are happy that she has found a match in Pradeep months after a separation from her first husband, there’s an added excitement amongst her supporters, mostly followers of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, this time around.

The reason lies in Tina’s replies in one of her latest interviews immediately after she announced her engagement with Pradeep. Tina had told a newspaper that her family was thrilled with her choice because they have got a ‘son-in-law, who is not just an IAS officer but also an MBBS doctor. He is also a very nice human being.’

“He’s also from my community. Another added bonus is that my mother’s side is also Marathi just like Pradeep.” She said that both Pradeep and her mother belonged to the same sub-caste in the Dalit community,” Tina had revealed.

The fact that both Tina and Pradeep are now from the same Dalit community appears to have impressed their fans on social media. Their fans also loved the way Dr. Ambedkar featured prominently everytiem the couple posed for a photo.

One wrote, “The obsession of Dalits with Tina Dabi is not merely because she’s a dalit IAS but this obsession reflects their aspiration of being at the top! Remember, they started lateral entry after a dalit topped UPSC. Here’s a cute picture of the newly married couple.. Jai Bhim!”

Another commented, “Congratulations to Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande on their marriage. Jai Bhim Namo Buddhay!”

We wish Tina and Pradeep a happy marital life.