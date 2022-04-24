What KL Rahul said after scoring his second IPL century against Mumbai Indians as team owned by Mukesh Ambani lose their 7th consecutive match

Mumbai Indians’ worst-ever IPL season continued on Sunday as the team owned by Mukesh Ambani lost their seventh consecutive match in the IPL 2022. They lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 36 runs. KL Rahul hit his second IPL century against Mumbai Indians.

Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants had made 168-6 in 20 overs with skipper KL Rahul scoring another impressive century in the competition. Rahul made 103 from 62 balls. This was his second IPL century this year, both against Mumbai Indians. In his last match against Mumbai Indians, Rahul had scored 103 from 60 balls.

In response, Mumbai Indians could only post a total of 132-8 in 20 overs, losing the match 36 runs.

A dejected Rohit Sharma said after the match, “I thought we bowled pretty okay. It was a good pitch to bat on. I thought that score should have been chased down, but we didn’t bat well enough. When you have a target like that, it is important to string partnerships. But some irresponsible shots in the middle, including mine. We didn’t get the momentum. They bowled really well. We haven’t batted well enough in this tournament. Whoever plays in the middle needs to take that responsibility and go on to play long innings. One guy needs to ensure that he bats as long as possible. The season hasn’t gone the way we would have wanted it to, but such things happen.”

Rahul, who was declared Player Of The Match, said, “Trying to play according to the situation. Enjoying batting, enjoying the responsibility. Fingers crossed I can keep doing the right things. First thought was just get bat on ball, feel good, get that single. When you’ve played in a venue that’s been good to me previously, but not so much in the last two games, just wanted to get that single first. Lucky that I could score as much as I did.”

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL for the most number of times, but the five-time champions have failed to win a single match this season.