Heartbreak for India as they lose to England in T20 World Cup

India on Saturday lost to England in a crucial T20 World Cup match, currently being played in South Africa.



Batting first, England made 151-7 in their quota of 20 overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt made 50 off 41 balls, while Amy Jones added 40 off 27 balls.

In response, India could only manage 140-5 in 20 overs, losing the match by 11 runs. Smriti Mandhana made 52 from 41 balls but her knock turned futile as India could not successfully chase the target.

Today’s winner will likely top Group 2 and avoid defending champions Australia in semi-finals.