IPS Officer D Roopa, who refused award from Arnab Goswami’s former business partner, in trouble for sharing private photos of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri

In a surprising turn of events, IPS officer D Roopa, who once refused an award from an NGO founded by the co-founder of Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV, has defended her action of sharing personal photos of IAS office Rohini Sindhuri. The matter took a dramatic turn on Monday after Sindhuri’s husband held an emergency press conference vowing to initiate criminal action against Roopa.

This was after, in a dramatic turn of events, a social media feud erupted between two high-ranking officers in the Indian bureaucracy – IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri. The social media spat started when Roopa shared a series of personal photos of Sindhuri accusing her of sending her private photos to her seniors.

Taking a dim view of Roopa’s action, Sindhuri questioned Roopa’s authority to comment on the matter, given that it was outside of her jurisdiction as an IPS officer. This led to a heated exchange of words between the two officers, with both of them accusing each other of overstepping their boundaries.

Sharing the private photos of Sindhuri, Roopa wrote, “ Pictures like this may feel normal. But, what does it mean if a female IAS officer sends one to one or two or three IAS male officers and many such pics? This will not be her private matter, it is a crime according to IAS SERVICE CONDUCT RULES. Any investigation agency can investigate the reality of these pics. Salon haircut chitra, picture taken while sleeping with pillow. Some people may feel normal. The situation sent speaks otherwise.”

Sindhuri replied in a statement, “She collected photos from social media and screenshots of (my) WhatsApp status to defame me. As she has alleged that I sent these pictures to some officials, I urge her to reveal their names.”

The controversy quickly gained momentum on social media, with users taking sides and weighing in on the matter. Some praised Roopa, while others criticised her for commenting on a matter that was not directly related to her work as an IPS officer

As the social media feud continued to escalate, many called for the two officers to resolve their differences in a more constructive manner, rather than engaging in a public spat. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is believed to have to taken the note of this extraordinary controversy and may intervene in the matter.

Many believe that the feud was indicative of a larger problem within the Indian bureaucracy, where officers from different services often clash over personal rivalry and jealousy.

Despite the calls for a more civil discussion, the social media feud between Roopa and Sindhuri shows no signs of slowing down. After being threatened of being dragged to court, Roopa wrote on social media, “Bring it on.”

As the two officers continue to trade barbs on social media, many are left wondering where this conflict will ultimately lead and whether it will have any impact on their professional responsibilities.

In 2018, Roopa had grabbed media headlines after she reportedly refused to accept an award announced by an NGO run by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who was also a partner of Arnab Goswami in founding Republic TV.