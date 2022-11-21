Gareth Bale pulls off impossible as Wales earn draw for Wales in Fifa World Cup in Qatar

Gareth Bale on Monday was at his inspirational best when he scored the late equaliser to pull off a sensational draw against the USA in a Fifa World Cup match in Qatar. This was the first time Wales were playing in World Cup for 64 years.

Wales were very poor in the first half and lucky to have only conceded only one goal by Tim Weah, who made no mistake in converting a smart pass by Christian Pulisic in the 32nd minute. Pulisic plays for Chelsea in the Premier League.

However, Wales looked an entirely different unit in the second after Kieffer Moore started as a substitute. His enthusiasm coupled with extra pace appeared to boosted the morale of Welsh players, who began to threaten the USA on innumerable occasions. Ben Davies and Moore both came close to equalising but it was in the dying minutes when Wales earned a penalty.

Bale was fouled in the box by Walker Zimmerman in the injury time of the match and he set the stadium on fire with a hard-hitting penalty, making the score 1-1. Wales supporters both inside the stadium and back home erupted in joy as the national team created history by securing a point in their first World Cup match for 64 years.

With confidence skyrocketing, Wales will now face depleted Iran, who faced annihilation by England in their first match. Wales and Iran will lock horns in their second match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Friday.