France vs Argentina LIVE: Lionel Messi guides Argentina to World Cup glory, finally

Lionel Messi has finally won a World Cup title as the legendary footballer guided his side to the ultimate glory on Sunday. This was after Argentina defeated France on penalties in an enthralling World Cup Final. Earlier, Kylian Mbappe on Sunday scored a hat-trick to take the Fifa World Cup final between France and Argentina into penalty.

Argentina appeared all set to win the title by leading the match 2-0 until the 80th minute of the match. But Mbappe scored twice including one through the penalty to level the score.

However, Messi produced his magic moment to score his seventh goal of this World Cup and second of the final in the beginning of the second half of the extra time to give Argentina 3-2 lead.

But just when Argentina appeared set to lift the trophy, Mbappe scored again after France was awarded a penalty in the dying minutes of the match. The score became 3-3.

The match went into penalties with Argentina winning the match 4-2.

Argentina have won their first title since 1986 while France were aiming to become the third side to win back-to-back World Cups after having won the title in 2018.

Messi was declared the Playe Of The Tournament with Mbappe winning the Golden Boot for being the top scorer of the competition.