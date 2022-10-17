France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema wins Ballon d’Or

France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has won this year’s prestigious Ballon d’Or award. Benzema became the fifth French player to win this prestigious award. He became the oldest Ballon d’Or winner since Stanley Matthews in 1956. The last time a French player won this trophy was Benzema’s hero, Zinedine Zidane, in 1998.



The celebrated footballer said that his two heroes namely Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo were the real inspiration. “Seeing this award in front of me makes me really proud of the work I have done. It was childhood dream, to have the motivation… I had two role models [Zinedine] Zidane and Ronaldo and always I had this dream in my mind that anything is possible,” Benzema said.

As he went to receive the coveted trophy, he invited his mother and son on the stage to share the historic moment.

Reacting to the honour, he said, “Age is just a number for me.”

He added, “People play until their later years now and I still have this burning desire. It is this drive that has kept me going and never allowed me to let up. It kept this dream alive and was the fire behind me. I just want to make the most if it.”

He said that there was a ‘difficult period where I wasn’t in the French team but I never stopped working hard or gave up.’

“Really proud of my journey here. It wasn’t easy it was difficult. To be here today for the first time, I am happy, pleased for my work and want to keep going.

“I want to thank all my team-mates at Real Madrid and France and my coach and the Real Madrid president who is here this evening and also the support of Jean-Michel Aulas [Lyon president],” Benzema added.

Benzema was inspirational in guiding Real Madrid to the Champions League glory this summer.