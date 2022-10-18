In a shocking development, Pakistan Cricket Board has threatened to pull out of the Cricket World Cup if India did not travel to Pakistan for next year’s Asia Cup. This was after BCCI Secretary reportedly told reporters that India would prefer playing the Asia Cup at a neutral venue.



According to news agency PTI, a senior PCB functionary said, “The PCB is now prepared to take hard decisions and play hard ball because it is also aware that the ICC and ACC events will have to face commercial liabilities and losses if Pakistan does not play India in these multi-team events.”

The next edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan. Curiously, the decision to hold the next Asia Cup in Pakistan was taken by Asian Cricket Council headed by Jay Shah.

India would host the next ODI World Cup, to be held next year. According to PTI, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja is exploring the option to boycott the next year’s ODI World Cup if India refuses to travel to Pakistan to take part in the Asia Cup.

India have faced Pakistan in World Cup matches but have not travelled to the neighbouring country since 2008 Asia Cup. As for Pakistan, the last time they were in India was in 2012 when they played six-match white-ball bilateral series. The Indian cricket board has taken a hawkish stand against travelling to Pakistan since Narendra Modi became India’s prime minister in 2014.