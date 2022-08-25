Former Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat was murdered? 2 arrested after autopsy reports reveals ‘blunt force injuries’

Police in Goa have arrested two people in connection with the alleged murder of former Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat after an autopsy report revealed ‘forced blunt injuries’ on her body. Two men arrested are personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi.

The autopsy report read, “However, there are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigating officer to ascertain.”

The shocking revelation has given credence to allegations of foul play in Sonali’s death. Earlier, the Goa Police had said that the former Bigg Boss contestant died of cardiac arrest.

However, close family members of the 43-year-old former BJP candidate in Haryana, did not appear convinced with the police’s version and demanded a CBI inquiry.

Rinku Phogat, Sonali’s brother, had said that his sister received death threats and lived in fear. “Something had been added to her food after she complained of restlessness. It’s a murder… I want justice for her,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Rinku said that he had submitted a written complaint in Anjuna Police Station of Goa. “This was a pre-planned murder. We’ve doubts on two people including her personal assistant. I demand a CBI investigation into her death,” he added.

Sonali, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Haryana assembly polls before taking part in the Colors TV reality show hosted by Salman Khan, was found dead in Goa this week.

The Aam Aadmi Party too had jumped the bandwagon to demand a thorough probe into her mysterious death.

Not too long ago, Sonali had tweeted indicating that all was not well in her life. “When a lioness takes two steps back, it does not mean that she is scared. This means that she has become fierce and is about to hunt,” she had tweeted in Hindi on 10 August.