EXCLUSIVE: India’s Annu Rani was mocked for short height, she shuts up critics by winning CWG Bronze in javelin

India’s Annu Rani was once mocked by people for her short height when she decided to take up javelin thrower seriously. On Sunday, she created history by winning a Bronze in Commonwealth Games.



She told Janta Ka Reporter EXCLUSIVELY that India will soon dominate track and field events in the future.

Speaking after the medal ceremony in Birmingham, Annu said, “Our efforts are always to win a medal for the country. Before coming here, I too was aiming to win a medal.”

Also Read: May Allah give Neeraj Chopra good health, I miss him: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem after CWG Gold glory

The star javelin thrower said that she wasn’t satisfied with her performance at the Commonwealth Games. “I am not satisfied but happy that I could win a medal at least. I hope I am able to better my performance in the future.”

Annu said that she had to face mocking for her short height when she first decided to take up javelin. “When I started throwing javelin, people said that I could never reach the top because of my short height. Today, I want to tell youngsters that everything is possible with hard work.”

This was, by far, the best Commonwealth Games for India in track and field event with the country winning eight medals in the event.