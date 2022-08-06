EXCLUSIVE: Humble Bajrang Punia defends Commonwealth Games Gold, thrilled by support in foreign land

Bajrang Punia successfully defended his Commonwealth Games Hold medal on Friday as he defeated Canada’s Lachlan McNeil in Men’s Freestyle 65 kg wrestling.



The Olympic medallist was pleasantly surprised by rousing support from British Indians far away from the country.

Bajrang stopped his interview to watch the medal ceremony after Deepak Punia won the final match against Pakistan’s Inaam Butt.

Note: This interview was conducted in mixed zone designated for accredited press representatives in compliance with the Commonwealth Games rules.

