England knocked out of Fifa World Cup, lose to France in quarter-final as Harry Kane misses penalty

England were knocked out of the Fifa World Cup on Saturday after they lost to France 1-2 in the quarter-final. This was after English skipper Harry Kane missed a penalty in the dying moments of the match when the score was 1-2 in favour of France.

Tchouaméni gave France the lead in the 17th minute of the match before Kane netted home an equaliser through a penalty in the 54th minute. However, Olivier Giroud

scored the winner in the 78th minute of the match.

France will face Morocco, which stunned Portugal 1-0 in another quarter-final played on Saturday.

Morocco became the first African and Arab nation to reach the last four of the Fifa World Cup.