Morocco create history in Fifa World Cup, beat Portugal in quarter-final with Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal

Morocco on Saturday became the first Arab and African country to reach the Fifa World Cup semi-finals after they beat mighty Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals. The hero of the match was Youssef En-Nesyri, who scored a brilliant header in the 42nd minute of the match.



Youssef En-Nesyri took a leaf out of Cristiano Ronaldo’s book to score a superb header in the 42nd minute. Morocco could have doubled their lead a few minutes later but its player missed the opportunity. En-Nesyri is the first player to score three World Cup goals for his national team.

Today’s match became controversial even before its start after the Portugal star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, was dropped from the playing XI and benched by manager Fernando Santos for the second time in a row. Ronaldo was benched in the last match against Switzerland. His replacement, Ramos, had gone on to score a hat-trick to take Portugal to the quarter-final.

Also Read: 2 Morocco players with Spanish connection sink Spain’s boat in Fifa World Cup

Ronaldo was in tears as he walked off the pitch and headed towards the tunnel.

Morroco had to face a brief scare in the injury time of the match after Walid Cheddira was shown a red card and sent off for earning a second yellow card.

Today’s winner will face France or England in the semi-final.