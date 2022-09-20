Embarrassment for UP government after video shows girl Kabaddi players being served food from toilet floor

In an embarrassing development, a viral video has surfaced in which girls’ U-16 Kabaddi players were seen served food, which was kept on the floor of a toilet at the sports stadium in Saharanpur.



The video has left netizens stunned as they reacted in shock. One wrote, “Nothing really changes on the ground as same babus are running the show. i had pay huge commission just to register something which costs 2K in fees. else they refuse on some tech. grounds and nothing you can do about it.”

“Nobody is chanting “jai shri ram” Or “Bharat Mata ki Jai”,” wrote another user sarcastically, taking a dig at the UP’s BJP government headed by Yogi Adityanath.

In UP’s Saharanpur, video of players attending the state level girl’s U-16 Kabaddi tournament being served food kept on the floor of toilet at the sports stadium has surfaced. Video by @sachingupta787 pic.twitter.com/12dYRlMofH — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 20, 2022

Another user tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter and said, “If you cannot help these girls then you do not have any right to ask for votes next election.”

Faced with public ridicule, the UP government has suspended Saharanpur Sports Officer Animesh Saxena and paunched a probe.