ED attaches Rs. 3.92 crore worth assets of former Odisha MLA and media owner in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached immovable assets worth Rs. 3.92 crore belonging to a former Odisha MLA and media owner, Pravat Ranjan Biswal in a money laundering case. With this, the total attachment value has now reached more than Rs. 261 crores.



The ED said, “ED has provisionally attached movable as well as immovable assets worth Rs.3,92,20,000/- belonging to Pravat Ranjan Biswal, erstwhile MLA, Cuttack & Media Guru Consultants Pvt. Ltd under PMLA,2002 in a ponzy scam case. With this, total attachment in this case is now Rs.261.92 Cr.”

Biswal is a former MLA from Cuttack-Choudwa and owned a TV channel, named STV Samachar.

The money laundering probe against him was first initiated in 2002 after the Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch, Odisha Police registered an FIR. The CBI had later filed a chargesheet against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

— ED (@dir_ed) July 30, 2022

According to Odisha TV, Rs 25 Lakhs was diverted to the ex-MLA and his family members and Rs 4 crore was diverted to M/s Media Guru Consultants Private Ltd to set up STV Samachar TV channel.