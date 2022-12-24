Disha Patani faces threats of boycott from Tiger Shroff fans after video with ‘new boyfriend’ goes viral; Tiger’s Mom, sister react

Disha Patani has often set the internet on fire by frequently sharing her photos and videos in bold outfits. She may not be an established Bollywood actress yet, but her relationship with Tiger Shroff has always kept the media spotlight on her. However, the girl from Uttar Pradesh has found herself in a spot of bother after Tiger Shroff fans issued threats of a boycott of Disha’s films in the future for allegedly embarking on a new romantic relationship with a ‘foreigner.’



Disha shared a photo of herself with her mystery man, identified as Aleksandar Alex Ilic, on Instagram. Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, reacted as she wrote, “Gainzzz.” Though it was not clear what she meant by her one-word comment, Tiger’s fans appeared to be incensed by Disha’s rumoured boyfriend.

One fan wrote, “Bhad mein Jao Tum aur tumhara videshi boyfriend hum Indian logon mein kya Kami hai isko sirf videshi log pasand hai sab Indian log iske movie aur aane Wale show boycott karo.” Another commented, “Tiger bhai ko dhoka diya>’

Some fans also slammed Krishna Shroff and Tiger’s mother, Ayesha, for reacting to Disha’s photos and video with Alexander.

Breaking the silence on the controversy and their relationship status, Alexander told Bombay Times, “Disha has been like family to me. In this competitive field, whenever we felt low, we have been there for each other. I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks. The thing is that we know the truth. I don’t understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can’t they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories.”

Alexander is from Serbia and has known Disha since 2015.