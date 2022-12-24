Meme fest on Twitter after English players create history in IPL auction

Sam Curran became the most expensive IPL ever in history after the English all-rounder was bought by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs. 18.5 crore in this year’s auction. Curran’s skipper in the national side, Ben Stokes, too fetched a whopping 16.25 crore. Stokes, who earlier played for Rajasthan Royals, was bought by Chennai Super Kings.



Stokes painted his timeline yellow, the colour of Chennai Super Kings to announce his new IPL team.

Sam Curran wrote on Twitter after Punjab Kings paid a record amount to sign him. “Back to where it all started! Looking forward to it.”

Sam’s brother, Tom Curran, remained unsold even though he had a base price of Rs. 75 lakh.

Among other notable players fetching significantly higher money were Rilee Rossouw (Delhi Capitals for INR 4.6 crore), Josh Little (Gujarat Titans for INR 4.4 crore), Will Jacks (RCB for INR 3.2 crore), Shivam Mavi, (Gujarat Titans for INR 6 crore), Vivrant Sharma (SRH for INR 2.6 crore), Heinrich Klaasen (SRH for Rs. 5.25 crore), Nicholas Pooran (LSG for INR 16 crore), Cameron Green (Mumbai Indians for Rs. 17.5 crore), Jason Holder (Rajasthan Royals for INR 5.75 crore), Mayank Agarwal (SRH for INR 8.25 crore) and Harry Brook (SRH for INR 13.25 crore ).

Meanwhile, Twitter erupted with meme-fest as netizens reacted to English players dominating this year’s IPL auction. Three most expensive players to be bought this year were Curran, Stokes and Brook.

