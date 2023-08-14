Did CJI DY Chandrachud urge people to protest against government? Supreme Court issues hard-hitting statement

The Supreme Court of India has issued a hard-hitting statement after a quote attributed to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud claimed that the latter had urged people to protest against the government.

In the viral social media post, CJI Chandrachud was quoted as saying, “We are trying our best to save the Constitution of India, the democracy of India. But your cooperation is also very important for this, all the people should unite and come out on the streets and ask the government for their rights, this dictatorial government will scare people, and threaten, but you don’t have to be afraid, keep courage and ask the government to account, I am with you.”

The viral social media post triggered plenty of reactions since it’s highly unusual for the Chief Justice of India to make such appeal against the government of the day.

Taking a dim view of the viral post, the Supreme Court said in a statement, “It has come to the notice of the Supreme Court of India that a social media post (invoking the public to protest against authorities) using a file photograph and falsely quoting the Chief Justice India is being circulated. The post is fake, ill-intended and mischievous. No such post has been issued by the Chief Justice of India nor has he authorised any such post.”

India’s top court added that ‘appropriate action is being taken in this regard with the law enforcement authorities.’

Earlier, the office CJI Chandrachud had told BoomLive website that that ‘it would be preposterous for any sitting judge to do so.’

“The messages are fake and appropriate action will be taken in this regard,” Supreme Court Secretary General Atul Kurhekar was quoted as saying.