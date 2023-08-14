Modi trolled for fake claims on Darbhanga AIIMS; social media erupts with hilarious meme fest as #AIIMSDarbhangaStaff trends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing a brutal trolling on social media as netizens decided to fact check him for his claims on the existence of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bihar’s Darbhanga district. This also led to a hilarious meme fest as netizens trended hashtag #AIIMSDarbhangaStaff on Twitter.

Addressing via video conference, to the Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal recently, Modi had claimed that his government set up an AIIMS hospital in Darbhanga. He had said, “For better health facilities, we opened AIIMS from Assam’s Guwahati to Kalyani in West Bengal and from Jharkhand’s Deoghar to Bihar’s Darbhanga. This has been with with a careful planning so that people do not have to travel hundreds of kilometers to avail health facilities.”

Modi’s fake claims prompted many including his political rivals from Bihar to take a dig at the prime minister since AIIMS does not exist in Darbhanga. One YouTuber shot a video from the proposed land for AIIMS in Darbhanga with an inundated land in the background. Pointing towards the inundated land, the YouTuber mockingly pointed towards an imaginary AIIMS building.

Modi ji ka AIIMS Darbhanga ka fact check 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/J42Xkmm8EW — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) August 14, 2023

Soon, netizens launched a hilarious hashtag #AIIMSDarbhangaStaff by introducing the potential head of departments for the non-existent AIIMS hospital in Darbhanga. While Modi was mockingly described as the chief physician, BJP[ leader Sambit Patra was introduced as the head of loose motion department. Deepak Chaurasia from Zee TV was described as the ‘ Drug Addiction Specialist Staff head,’ while Sweta Singh of Aaj Tak was hilariously called ‘Head of Radiology.

This not the first time that Modi has been fact checked for his fake claims while making public speeches. He had once claimed that 600 crore people voted him to power in India even though the country’s population stands at around 140 crore.