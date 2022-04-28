Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets

Delhi Capitals on Thursday defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in their IPL match, played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders made 146-9 in 20 overs. Nitish Rana was the top scorer for his side with a knock of 57 from 37 balls. Skipper Shreyas Iyer made 42 from 37 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav was the most effective bowler for Delhi Capitals, taking four wickets in four overs. Mustafizur Rahman scalped three wickets.

Delhi Capitals achieved the target by losing just six wickets in 19 overs. David Warned made 42 from 26 balls, while Rovman Powell took 16 balls to play an unbeaten knock of 33. Powell hit the winning shot for a huge six, securing a four-wicket victory for his side.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said that his team needed to seriously ponder over the reasons for the side’s repeated defeats in IPL 2022. “No real excuses, we have to go back and assess where things are going wrong,” he said.

He added, “A lot of chopping and changing is happening at the top of the order, it’s been difficult to set up the right combination, and the injuries are not helping us as well. We need to stick together, play some fearless cricket, and try not to be conservative with the bat. Five more matches remaining and we need to play well, show belief, and give something back to the team and the management.”

DC captain Rishabh Pant said after the match, “We are not thinking about the points table and plan to take one game at a time. We have to be more clear with our plans and that is something we can improve.”

Kuldeep Yadav was declared Player Of The Match for his impressive four-wicket haul. “I might have become a better bowler, but I am mentally stronger than before. When you fail in life you pick what you can improve on and that is something I had to improve on. I don’t get scared of failing now,” Yadav said after the match.