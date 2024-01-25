“Choosa hua aam”: Hindutva supporter ‘Dukhad’ Ranganathan faces ridicule on Times Now after his attempt to mock rival’s physical appearance goes horribly wrong

One Hindutva supporter recently had a torrid time on Times Now TV channel after his attempt to make fun of a rival panelist’s physical appearance went horribly wrong. Anand Ranganathan, who’s notorious for launching personal attacks on his rivals in India’s comical TV debates, had no idea that his usual antics will come to haunt him so badly on this occasion.

While taking part in a debate on Times Now, Ranganathan launched a tirade against a Samajwadi Party representative, calling him an oldie, who looked like a 60-year-old man. Notorious for making distasteful remarks, Ranganathan told the Samajwadi panelist, “Lagte to 60 ke ho. Godrej ki dye laga ke aa gaye ho.”

This was in reference to the black hair of the Samajwadi Party guest.

The topic of the debate appeared to be related to the inauguration of Ram Temple, which has been built on a place where the 16th-century mosque stood until 6 December 1992 when Hindutva terrorists demolished the Islamic structure. However, Ranganathan used the opportunity to launch personal attacks on one of his rivals.

Little did he realise that his attempt to make fun of someone’s physical appearance would cost him dearly. The Samajwadi Party guest highlighted the paleness on Ranganathan’s face as he said, “Chehra bilkul choosa hua aam jaisa hai. kam se kam apna chehra to dekho. hamare UP mein choosa hua aam kahlata hai. (Your face is just liked a squeezed mango. You should at least look at your own face. We call it squeezed mangoes in UP.”

Ranganathan said that his name meant that he was a descendant of Hindu god Ram. To which, the SP guest reminded him that Anand Ranganathan should be called ‘Dukhad’ Ranganathan implying the tragic look on his face.

This is a must watch. Will give any comedy show a run for its money. The entire panel was laughing. And the best part – Manoj Yadav took Anand Ranganathan to the cleaners. pic.twitter.com/nM7A2lbVwO — ηᎥ†Ꭵղ (@nkk_123) January 24, 2024

The video has now gone viral on social media eliciting hilarious reactions.