Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR star Rinku Singh included in India A squad for match against England Lions

The consistent performance in the IPL and T20 internationals has earned Rinku Singh a place in the India A squad for a match against England Lions. Rinku Singh plays for Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



The second four-day match against England Lions is scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad from 24 January (Wednesday).

India ‘A’ squad for the 2nd multi-day match: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Rinku Singh.

Rinku has been performing exceedingly well for India in the country’s recent T20 International matches. His fans have often demanded his inclusion in all forms of the game given his natural flair for scoring runs.