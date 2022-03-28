Check Pics: IAS topper Tina Dabi got engaged again in private ceremony

IAS topper Tina Dabi on Monday stunned her fans by announcing that she had got engaged once again. This engagement reportedly took place in a private ceremony in Jaipur where the civil servant from Delhi has been posted for the last several years. Tina’s future husband is Dr. Pradeep Gawande, a qualified medical doctor and civil servant from Maharashtra.



Unlike her previous high-profile wedding that attracted many top names in India’s political world, Tina’s engagement with Dr. Pradeep was a low-key affair. Though she has not revealed much about her engagement, people close to her IAS topper say that Tina’s parents and sister Ria Dabi were present during the engagement ceremony.

Ria, who too has become an IAS officer from the Rajasthan cadre, had arrived in Jaipur recently. A jubilant Tina had shared the news with a caption that read, “So good to have you home (even for a bit though)! Welcome to Rajasthan Cadre 🤩.” Ria had replied with a heart emoji, “Thank you.”

Tina had married Jammu and Kashmir’s Athar Aamir Khan in 2018 when several ministers from the Narendra Modi government and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu attended her reception in Delhi. The couple, however, split last year after a Jaipur civil court gave its approval to their divorce application.

Athar has since left Jaipur and has been working in Srinagar, his native place.

As for Tina’s finance, Pradeep completed his MBBS before successfully cracking the IAS exam. He’s believed to be 13 years older than Tina and three years senior to his future wife in civil service.

Pradeep’s Instagram profile describes him as IAS 2013| Rajasthan Cadre| Medico 🩺| Marathi. Presently posted as Director, Archeology & Museums Rajasthan. This is strictly a personal account.”

Tina’s Instagram bio describes her as ‘IAS 2016| Rajasthan Cadre| Delhiite| Presently posted as Joint Secretary Finance (Tax) to Govt of Rajasthan. This is a personal account.”

While Tina has more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram, Pradeep has close to 9,000 followers.