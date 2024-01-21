“Below average tennis player”: Pakistani troll faces music for absurd tweet on Sania Mirza amidst news of separation from Shoaib Malik

Whilst the news of Sania Mirza’s separation from Shoaib Malik set the internet on fire, the celebrated Indian tennis star received plaudits from both Indians and Pakistanis for her grace and maturity. The news of Sania’s separation from the former Pakistani cricketer became public after Malik shared photos of his second wife, actor Sana Javed. However, one Pakistani troll provoked everyone by describing Sania a ‘below average tennis player’ forcing netizens to slam him on social media.

The troll, Kifayat Ali, wrote, “Sania was a below average tennis player. Malik actually captained the cricket team of his country. Sports wise, malik was miles ahead of her. #ShoaibMalik #SanaJaved #SaniaMirza.”

This didn’t go down with users both in India and Pakistan. Mirza has won six Grand Slam in women’s doubles and mixed doubles event and is arguably the most successful woman tennis player in the history of India.

Reacting to the Pakistani troll, one user wrote, “No boy has ever said “I want to grow up to be like Shoaib Malik”. Meanwhile a whole generation of kids grew up learning tennis for the first time & wanting to be like Sania Mirza all because of what she did on & off the courts. She is a hero! That’s the difference my friend.”

Another user wrote, “Sania Mirza was a World number 1, has won 6 grand slams and was named in TIME’s list of 100 most influential people in the world. Shoaib Malik was a mediocre all-rounder who has had more wives than match-winning performances. Sports wise, Malik was a nobody in front of her.”

She’s former doubles world no. 1,won 6 major titles-3 in women’s doubles & 3 in mixed doubles.She was ranked by Women’s Tennis Association as the No. 1 Indian in singles.

Won 4 top national awards

Sania had recently hinted that all was not well in her marital life when she wrote on Insta story. “Marriage is hard, Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard, Choose your hard. being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard,” she wrote.

She had added, “Communication is hard. No communicating is hard. Life will never be easy. I will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.”

Janta Ka Reporter had first reported in 2022 that Sania and Malik could end their marriage after the former Pakistani cricketer was accused of cheating on his Indian wife. Both have a son, Inhaan Mirza Malik, from their marriage.