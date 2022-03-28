“And That’s How We Do It”: Will Smith’s son Jaden slammed for glorifying Dad’s violent assault on Chris Rock on Oscar stage

Will Smith’s son Jaden on Monday appeared to justify his father’s violent assault on comedian Chris Rock during the Oscar ceremony.

Will Smith's son Jaden

Jaden took to Twitter to write, “And That’s How We Do It.”

Jaden’s tweet did not go down well with Twitterati, who lashed out at the actor’s son for glorifying violence and showing no remorse. Many dug out Jaden’s old tweet, posted on 5 March, praying for peace in the world.

On 5 March, Jaden had written, “Praying For Peace In The World.” This was seemingly in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Jaden’s reaction to his father’s violent behaviour left netizens in shock. This is how they reacted;

Smith had punched Rock on his face after the comic made fun of Jada Pinket Smith’s hair loss condition, known as alopecia. Poking fun at Smith’s wife, Rock had said, “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2.’ This was in reference to 1997 film GI Jane, in which actor Demi Moore essayed the lead role of someone who suffered from a severe buzzcut.

Smith first laughed at the joke but when he saw his wife did not look impressed, he got up from his chair and charged towards Rock, who had no clue about the actor’s violent intention.

Smith punched Rock on his face as he continued to use expletives. He continued to be in rage even after returning to his seat. “Keep my wife’s name out of your fuc*ing mouth.”

Rock, for his part, showed incredible composure as he said, “Oh wow, wow. Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me.”

