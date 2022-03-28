“And That’s How We Do It”: Will Smith’s son Jaden slammed for glorifying Dad’s violent assault on Chris Rock on Oscar stage

Will Smith’s son Jaden on Monday appeared to justify his father’s violent assault on comedian Chris Rock during the Oscar ceremony.

Jaden took to Twitter to write, “And That’s How We Do It.”

Jaden’s tweet did not go down well with Twitterati, who lashed out at the actor’s son for glorifying violence and showing no remorse. Many dug out Jaden’s old tweet, posted on 5 March, praying for peace in the world.

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

On 5 March, Jaden had written, “Praying For Peace In The World.” This was seemingly in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Praying For Peace In The World — Jaden (@jaden) March 5, 2022

Jaden’s reaction to his father’s violent behaviour left netizens in shock. This is how they reacted;

So Will Smith just lost it and assaulted Chris Rock after a joke Jada didn’t like, then proceeded to win an #Oscars, and go way overtime on a tirade about defending family. And now Jaden Smith tweets “that’s how we do it”??? I’m beyond done with this family. — Jay Huang (@_JayHuang) March 28, 2022

Uh… No. It’s completely wrong to commit criminal battery just because someone says a joke. It goes against everything that Will Smith stood for. We need to educate young people so that they understand that there are severe consequences for resorting to physical violence. pic.twitter.com/um3SQLtuw6 — I. A. M. (@FitnessCaptain) March 28, 2022

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, Jaden Smith tweeted: “That’s how we do it!” Hey tough guy, if my memory serves me right the last time you had a physical altercation on screen it was scripted. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/R5g3c8TI9I — Pat Tiffin (@pattiffin) March 28, 2022

If @rickygervais had told the joke I bet #WillSmith would not have punched him. What a low for #WillSmith. And no @jaden that is not how it’s done! — SB (@Sidsel85) March 28, 2022

Smith had punched Rock on his face after the comic made fun of Jada Pinket Smith’s hair loss condition, known as alopecia. Poking fun at Smith’s wife, Rock had said, “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2.’ This was in reference to 1997 film GI Jane, in which actor Demi Moore essayed the lead role of someone who suffered from a severe buzzcut.

Smith first laughed at the joke but when he saw his wife did not look impressed, he got up from his chair and charged towards Rock, who had no clue about the actor’s violent intention.

Smith punched Rock on his face as he continued to use expletives. He continued to be in rage even after returning to his seat. “Keep my wife’s name out of your fuc*ing mouth.”

Rock, for his part, showed incredible composure as he said, “Oh wow, wow. Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me.”