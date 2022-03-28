Will Smith assaults Chris Rock on global TV during on Oscars ceremony, faces global condemnation

Hollywood actor Will Smith is facing global condemnation after he punched comedian Chris Rock on his face during the LIVE broadcast of the Oscar ceremony. This was after the comedian made fun of Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith about her hair loss condition known as alopecia.

Rock had said, “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2.’ This was in reference to Jada Pinket Smith’s hair loss condition. Smith first laughed at the joke but when he saw his wife did not look impressed, he got up from his chair and charged towards Rock, who had no clue about the actor’s violent intention.

Smith punched Rock on his face as he continued to use expletives. He continued to be in rage even after returning to his seat. “Keep my wife’s name out of your fuc*ing mouth.”

Rock, for his part, showed incredible composure as he said, “Oh wow, wow. Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me.”

Smith, who won the first Oscar of his Hollywood career for best actor for playing the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard, apologised to the Academy. The actor, however, did not apologise to Rock for his violent outbursts.

“I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to my all my fellow nominees,” Smith said in his acceptance speech.

He added, “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

The video of Smith violently attacking Rock on a global TV stage has gone viral on social media earning him global condemnation.

Will Smith isn’t a victim. That wasn’t “standing up for your woman”. That wasn’t chivalry. Alopecia or not, that’s not being able to take a joke about GI Jane 2. That was insecurity and shame about something else. He was compensating and it was weak. — Will Cain (@willcain) March 28, 2022

What a disgrace. What Will Smith did is reinforced coloured men stereo types that we are combative and without discipline. His #Oscars2022 award should be stripped due to his violent parade towards Chris Rock. Shame, Shame, Shame! So disappointed! pic.twitter.com/Cwog1MVG85 — RealTruth😁 (@Power_ofTruth) March 28, 2022

I just saw the RAW footage. @willsmith should be ashamed of his damn self. It was a G.I. Jane joke. Total B.S. If it were @TheRock or someone like that instead of @chrisrock would he have done that shit! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022

Classless Will Smith, such a shame, lost all respect. Hollywood should ban this ego maniac asshole #BlackListWillSmith #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/0k5h9l772b — George (@George323818) March 28, 2022

Rock’s joke was in reference to 1997 film GI Jane, in which actor Demi Moore essayed the lead role of someone who suffered from a severe buzzcut. Reacting to Smit’s assault, Rock was heard saying, “That was the greatest night in the history of television.”

The LA Police refused to act saying that no complaint had been filed about the crime.