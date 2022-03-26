After Zaira Wasim, Anupamaa actress Anagha Bhosale quits acting for ‘religious beliefs’

Anupamaa actress Anagha Bhosale has announced that she was quitting acting for ‘religious beliefs’ and ‘spiritual path.’ The actor has been praised by her co-stars for her decision to quit acting for religious reasons.

In her statement, shared on Instagram, Bhosale wrote, “Hare Krishna Family, I know u all have been kind & have shown concern after the show & thank you for that I am really grateful, if some of you don’t know yet that I am officially quitting the film & television industry.”

She added, “this is it & I really do hope you all will definitely respect & support my decision, I did take this decision due to my religious beliefs & spiritual path, I know you should keep doing your karmas but not where your krishna consciousness or spiritual growth is getting tampered or weakened, I do believe you should get away from situations or people who increase your distance with God/Krishna.”

She continued, “The field where I was in is way different & tampers with my consciousness levels, makes you something which you are not & takes you away from what you believe in, therefore this was my decision thank you for all the concerns, messages & calls you shared with me and my family, thank you for your love & respect. I feel if you need any answers read spiritual & holy book, READ SHRIMAD BHAGAVAD GITA.”

Bhosale’s co-stars namely Sudhanshu Pandey and Jaswir Kaur were quick to praise the actress for her decision. Pandey wrote, “Your true calling.. Enjoy the journey my child ❤️.” Kaur, for her part, commented, “May Almighty bless you in whatever path you choose 😇.”

In 2019, Dangal-fame actress Zaira Wasim had announced that she was bidding goodbye to the Hindi film industry, five years after she started her career as an actor. In a long social media post, Zaira had said that the decision to quit Bollywood as a result of her long realisation that her acting career was interfering with her imaan (faith).