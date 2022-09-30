30-year-old model found dead in Mumbai hotel, suicide note says ‘I just need peace’

Police in Mumbai say that they found a body of a 30-year-old model from a hotel room in the Andheri area on Thursday. A suicide note was also found from the room.



The 30-year-old model has been identified as Akanksha Mohan, who had reportedly checked in the hotel around 8 PM on Wednesday before ordering dinner. The police suspect depression behind the model’s decision to end her life by suicide.

“The incident came to light after the manager of the hotel informed the police that despite the staff knocking on the room’s door, there was no response from inside. The struggling model, who resided in Yamuna Nagar Society in Lokhandwala area of the city, had checked into the hotel around 1 pm on Wednesday and locked herself from inside,” a senior official of Versova police station was quoted by news agency PTI.

The suicide note found from the model’s room read, “I am sorry. No one is responsible for this. I am not happy. I just need peace.”

According to the police, the manager of the hotel informed the cops after Mohan did not open her room on Thursday morning despite repeated calling by the housekeeping staff. Her found was found hanging from the ceiling fan after the hotel staff opened the room using a master key in the presence of cops.

The police have registered a case of an accidental death report in the matter.