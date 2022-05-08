“2 cylinders then for the price of 1 now!”: Rahul Gandhi takes potshot at Modi government for LPG price hike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the Centre’s Narendra Modi government for the recent price hike in domestic cooking gas. With the latest price hike of Rs. 50, the cost of the domestic cooking gas cylinder has gone up to Rs. 999.50.

Gandhi said that the cost of one LPG cylinder during the Congress rule until May 2014 was Rs. 410 with subsidy, while the same for non-subsidised customers stood at Rs. 827.

However, Modi gradually ended the LPG subsidy for Indians after he assumed power in 2014. This effectively means that everyone now has to pay the full non-subsidised price for cooking gas.

LPG Cylinder Rate Subsidy

INC (2014) ₹410 ₹827

BJP (2022) ₹999 ₹0 2 cylinders then for the price of 1 now! Only Congress governs for the welfare of poor & middle class Indian families. It’s the core of our economic policy. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 8, 2022

The latest rise in LPG price had prompted netizens to slam Union Minister Smriti Irani for her alleged hypocrisy on the issue of inflation.

Many social media users had attacked Irani using her old tweet, posted in 2011, against the then Congress government’s decision to increase the price by Rs. 50 per cylinder.