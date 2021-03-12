Jason Roy, Jofra Archer seal England’s emphatic victory in first T20 International match against India; match marred by heated argument over alleged obstruction

England defeated India by eight wickets in the first T20 International of the five-match series after the hosts were bowled out for 124-7 in their quota of 20 overs. Eoin Morgan’s side took just 15.3 overs to achieve the target by losing just two wickets with 27 balls to spare. Two players, whose performances stood out in England’s victory were batsman Jason Roy and fast bowler Jofra Archer.

Batting first, India failed to put up a decent total as they were reduced to 124-7 in 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer was the only batsman to score a fifty. He was out for 67, which he took 48 balls to score.

Thanks to a devastating bowling attack by the English bowlers led by Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid that India were restricted to 48-4 in 10 overs. India’s top-order batsmen namely Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant could only score 26 runs between them.

Archer picked up three wickets, while Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan and Ben Stokes had one wicket each.

England’s response was electric as Jason Roy and Jos Buttler made their intention absolutely clear from the word go. Roy made 49 runs in 32 balls, while Buttler contributed with 28 runs that he took 24 balls to score.

There was a heated discussion between Jonny Bairstow and Washington Sundar in the 14th over when the Indian bowler appeared to accuse the English batsman of deliberately causing obstruction preventing a catch off Dawid Malan’s shot. However, the timely intervention by the on-field umpire prevented the matter from escalating further.

Bairstow remained unbeaten at 26 in 17 balls, while Malan was not out at 24, scored in 20 balls. Malan hit a massive straight six to seal victory for his side.