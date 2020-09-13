Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran bowled devastating spells to secure a huge win for England against Australia in the second One Day International. This was after English batsmen failed to put up a sizeable total batting first.



Archer finished with 3-34 in 10 overs with his quota of 10 overs also including two maidens. Woakes, for his part, conceded just 32 runs for his three wickets in 10 overs that included one maiden.

Australia were cruising home comfortably at 144-3 in 30.5 overs when skipper Eoin Morgan decided to bring back Atcher, who had only two overs left. The young fast bowler did not disappoint his captain as he sent in-form Mitchell Marsh packing for just one. Woakes joined the party as he clean bowled Australian skipper Aaron Finch, who was destined to score a century and lead his side to a comfortable win. He got out for 73, leaving his side in a spot of bother.

Woakes wasn’t done yet as he got Glenn Maxwell out in almost an identical fashion, reducing Australia to 147-6. Australia lost four huge wickets in the span of four over by adding just four runs.

It was here when Australia’s required run-rate went past six runs an over. Morgan brought Sam Curran into the attack. Sam scalped two wickets in two successive deliveries. He was, however, unlucky to not claim a hat-trick. He ended with a figure of 3-35. The last remaining wicket went to

Earlier batting first, England made 231-9 in their quota of 50 overs. However, this was possible because of an impressive 76-run partnership between Adil Rashid and Tom Curran, who made 37 in 39 ball. Rashid remained not out at 35 off 26 balls with his knock including three fours and one six.

England were struggling at 149-8 in 40.1 overs when Rashid and Curran began to add some respectability to the England innings. Morgan remained the top-scorer with 42 runs while other batsmen failed to shine.

Both England and Australia have one match each in the three-match series. The last match of the series will be played on 16 September.