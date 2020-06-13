Subramanian Swamy ‘advised’ by seer to ‘show’ his anger to PM Modi; BJP MP makes stunning revelation

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has made a stunning revelation saying that a seer recently advised him to ‘show’ his anger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ‘Ram Setu’ not being declared a national monument.

The BJP MP tweeted, “Recently a sadhu told me that like Lord Rama, finding no reply from Samundra Raja to His plea to let him cross the sea to go to Lanka, so too I should show my “ क़्रोध” to Namo for Ram Setu not being made National Monument. I said Ram had अग्नि बह्न. I have none.”

Ram Sethu is a chain of limestone shoals in the seawater separating India and Sri Lanka. According to Hindu mythology Ramayana, the Ram Sethu bridge was built by the army of monkeys (Vanara Sena) to rescue Sita after she was kidnapped by Ravana.

Swamy had filed a petition in the Supreme Court earlier this year seeking direction to the central government to declare the underwater construction as the national monument. The top court had said that it will consider his application after three months. However, the court’s functioning was severely impacted due to the prolonged period of lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year.

Swamy also took a dig at PM Modi on the ‘war-like’ situation at the Indo-China Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. When one of his followers asked him why he was not using his contacts in China to defuse the situation, Swamy replied, “If Namo does not want to use my economic expertise why would he want on China? If I want to pass on any suggestion I will tell Rajnath or Gadkari. If you don’t want to know you can stop following me.”

Yesterday, Swamy had come up with an audacious idea for the Centre’s Narendra Modi government to achieve its much-talked-about target of $5 trillion economies. Swamy said that the government could simply achieve its target by declaring Rs 35 the new valuation of one American dollar.