“Shree 420 only appears on TV daily but does nothing for Delhi”: Subramanian Swamy lashes out at Arvind Kejriwal for COVID-19 surge

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. In a veiled attack on Kejriwal, Swamy said that the Delhi chief minister made daily appearances on TV channels, but did ‘nothing for Delhi.’

Swamy tweeted, “I am impressed that Gujarat accounts for only 1.6% of the Coronavirus cases in India while Delhi accounts for 9%. Shree 420 only appears on TV daily but does nothing for Delhi.”

The COVID-19 death toll has crossed the 32,000 mark in India, Delhi being one of the worst-hit Indian cities. The national capital of India has recorded 3,806 deaths. The number of people dying due to COVID-19 in Delhi is the highest after Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday, “Delhi has reached 8th position in terms of no of active cases. Situation was bad till a few days back. We were at 2nd position. However, there is no room for complacency. Take precautions and stay safe.”

This is not the first time that Swamy has targeted Kejriwal with the “Shree 420′ jibe. In June this year, the outspoken BJP MP had tweeted, “Delhi is an international shame in controlling Coronavirus cases. As an imbedded (sic) Naxalite, Shree 420 may want Delhi to become a shame of India.”

Kejriwal has had to face the wrath of social media users recently after he ended his ban on Times Now, Republic TV and Zee News. While he was seen promoting his interviews with representatives of Zee News and Times Now, the Delhi chief minister had to face condemnation for funding Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV through lucrative Delhi government ads. All these TV channels are accused of promoting Islamophobia with many blaming them for inciting hatred against Muslims that eventually resulted in the deadly pogroms in February, killing 53 people.