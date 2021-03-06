“Shamelessly, helplessly and unapologetically pro-India.”: Kashmiri IAS topper Shah Faesal leaves netizens confused with fresh social media post

Kashmiri IAS topper Shah Faesal’s comments that he was ‘shamelessly, helplessly and unapologetically pro-India’ have left netizens confused as they detected a glaring inconsistency in his stance on the matter in the last couple of years.

Taking to Twitter, Faesal wrote, “Friends let’s sort it out for once. I have always been pro-India. But now I am single-mindedly, shamelessly, helplessly and unapologetically pro-India. I stick to my side. It is a long story and I have to tell this story one day. But this is how it is going to be. Peace.”

Faesal’s tweet evoked strong reactions from both the right-wing brigade and those crtitical of the BJP government. One user wrote, “Shah Faesal is not ok. Let him be. Move on with our lives.” Journalist Prashant Kanojia wrote, “Once again I repeat Shah Faesal is an integral part of RSS ecosystem and stooge of 21st century in Kashmir.” Nupur J Sharma, the editor of pro-RSS propaganda website, wrote, “No. You were not always pro-India. And nobody is buying this sudden change of heart.”

Faesal had to spend a long time in detention after he was arrested from the Delhi airport in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. After his release, not only did he disband his political outfit, Jammu & Kashmir People’s Movement, but he also began to desperately prove his support for the Indian government.

In one of his recent tweets, Faesal had praised Narendra Modi for leading from the front by getting himself vaccinated for COVID-19. He had written, “Article 51A of the Constitution expects all Indians to develop scientific temper and it is one of our fundamental duties to have faith in what scientists are telling. By taking the vaccine PM @narendramodi

has done his duty. It is now our turn to follow.”