Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has confirmed that there was no communal angle to the lynching of three people in Palghar in the state. Deshmukh’s clarification came amidst right-wing groups desperately trying to add a communal colour to the lynching of three people including two sadhus (seers).

Deshmukh took to Twitter to write, “Those who attacked and those who died in the attack were not from different religions. Police have been instructed to take stringent action against those trying to create communal tension in society.” Deshmukh also tagged the cyber cell of the Maharashtra Police in his tweet.

हमला करनेवाले और जिनकी इस हमले में जान गई – दोनों अलग धर्मीय नहीं हैं।

बेवजह समाज में/ समाज माध्यमों द्वारा धार्मिक विवाद निर्माण करनेवालों पर पुलिस और @MahaCyber1 को कठोर कार्रवाई करने के आदेश दिए गए हैं।#LawAndOrderAboveAll — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) April 19, 2020

The Maharashtra home minister said that 101 people had been arrested in connection with the lynching of three people, who were on their way to Surat from Mumbai. They were killed on suspicion of being thieves. He wrote, “Police are keeping an eye on those trying to create a rift in society by making it a controversial issue.”

मुंबईसे सूरत जानेवाले ३ लोगों की पालघर में हुई हत्या के बाद मेरे आदेश से इस हत्याकांड में शामिल १०१ लोगों को पुलिस हिरासत में लिया गया है। साथ ही उच्च स्तरीय जांच के आदेश भी दिए गए हैं। इस घटना को विवादास्पद बनाकर समाज में दरार बनाने वालों पर भी पुलिस नज़र रखेगी।#LawAndOrder — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) April 19, 2020

Twitter had exploded in anger after three people were lynched to death in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on suspicion of being thieves on Thursday. The three men were dragged out of their car and beaten to death by an enraged mob in Paldghar. Police have arrested more than 100 villagers including nine minors.

Videos of the lynch mob mercilessly attacking victims had gone viral on social media.